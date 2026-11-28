Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715,291 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 508,732 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Abbott Laboratories worth $169,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,563,476 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $13,843,610,000 after buying an additional 6,769,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,431,110 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $8,047,837,000 after acquiring an additional 504,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $1,603,607,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 18.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,706,669 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,515,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $1,082,524,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mary Moreland sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 100,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,756. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Leerink Partners upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

More Abbott Laboratories News

Here's some of the latest news about ABT:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott has begun the VOYAGER CE clinical trial for its investigational Encantor TAVI system, adding a potential development to its structural-heart pipeline. The trial is early-stage news, so its commercial impact remains uncertain. Read article

Abbott has begun the VOYAGER CE clinical trial for its investigational Encantor TAVI system, adding a potential development to its structural-heart pipeline. The trial is early-stage news, so its commercial impact remains uncertain. Positive Sentiment: One investment article ranked Abbott eighth among its 10 best healthcare stocks for 2027, citing diversified healthcare exposure and long-term growth potential. This is supportive sentiment, rather than a new company announcement. Read article

One investment article ranked Abbott eighth among its 10 best healthcare stocks for 2027, citing diversified healthcare exposure and long-term growth potential. This is supportive sentiment, rather than a new company announcement. Negative Sentiment: A comparison with Thermo Fisher favors TMO on stock gains and earnings estimates, highlighting relative competitive and performance pressure on Abbott. Read article

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $129.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.42. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.03%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and sells medical devices, diagnostic tests, nutritional products and branded generic medicines. Founded in 1888 by physician Wallace C. Abbott, the company is headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, and serves customers in more than 160 countries. Its products include FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring systems; cardiovascular, electrophysiology and neuromodulation devices; and diagnostic systems used in laboratories and healthcare settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abbott Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Abbott Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report