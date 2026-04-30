AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,918 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,133 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in AbbVie were worth $137,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $31,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $208.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.57 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.27 billion, a PE ratio of 87.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.22%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here