AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,584 shares of the company's stock after selling 63,158 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $31,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $197.24 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $215.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.03. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.57 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $348.76 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is 293.22%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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