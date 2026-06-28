AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stock Holdings Boosted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,919 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 182,476 shares of the company's stock worth $41,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 466,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 636,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,026,000 after acquiring an additional 66,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,656,000 after purchasing an additional 120,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Trading Up 3.4%

AbbVie stock opened at $251.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.73 and a 1-year high of $253.35. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $215.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is 340.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.81.

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AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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