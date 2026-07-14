ABC Arbitrage SA Buys 59,712 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

ABC Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) by 234.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,154 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,712 shares during the quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 716.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company's stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MUFG shares. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

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