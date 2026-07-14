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ABC Arbitrage SA Buys New Shares in SAP SE $SAP

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
SAP logo with Computer and Technology background
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ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,467 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 758.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC raised SAP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut SAP from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP Stock Up 1.4%

SAP opened at $160.08 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $148.06 and a twelve month high of $309.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company's 50-day moving average price is $168.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.61. The stock has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. SAP had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.08%.The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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