ABC Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

ABC Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,125 shares during the quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $135.86 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $153.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company's 50-day moving average is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $143.87.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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