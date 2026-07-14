ABC Arbitrage SA Purchases Shares of 11,300 Danaher Corporation $DHR

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,300 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $200.45 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.93 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's payout ratio is 30.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Danaher from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

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