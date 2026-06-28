ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Acquires 1,689,008 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 3,228.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,741,322 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,689,008 shares during the quarter. O'Reilly Automotive makes up 1.7% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. owned 0.21% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $162,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 13,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 161,551 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,870,919 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $169,019,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $40,561,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O'Reilly Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,737,696. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 3.0%

ORLY stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.51. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.76 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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