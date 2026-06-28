ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Acquires 6,621 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,441 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Datadog from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Datadog from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $239.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.99, a PEG ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.60 and a 200 day moving average of $152.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at $167,002,091.36. This trade represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total transaction of $26,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,073.60. This trade represents a 88.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,455,364 shares of company stock worth $306,341,930. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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