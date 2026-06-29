ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Cuts Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. reduced its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,858 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,161 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.75.

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Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $114,996.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,507,706.56. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $78,388.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,858,721.15. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,592 shares of company stock worth $478,246 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $163.05 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.79 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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