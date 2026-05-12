ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. reduced its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,416 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,809,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $861,401,000 after buying an additional 865,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,162,741 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $610,239,000 after buying an additional 849,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,382,695,000 after buying an additional 725,191 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $223.69 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $242.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.03. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $220.72 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The firm has a market cap of $210.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Dbs Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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