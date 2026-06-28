ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Has $11.08 Million Holdings in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,135 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 126,952 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. owned about 0.10% of Gen Digital worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gen Digital by 48.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Gen Digital by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Gen Digital by 221.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Gen Digital during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gen Digital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Argus upgraded Gen Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Gen Digital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Gen Digital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEN

Gen Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEN opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 55.47%. Gen Digital's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Gen Digital's payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insider Transactions at Gen Digital

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal purchased 3,000 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $81,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,198.14. This represents a 10.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $2,478,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,832,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,974,900.72. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 9.30% of the company's stock.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

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