ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Has $14.78 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,971 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,824 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $927,739,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock worth $747,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock worth $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock worth $1,916,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 93,932.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,650,000 after buying an additional 1,807,260 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Down 4.7%

JCI opened at $138.62 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $102.09 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The company has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.69 and a 200 day moving average of $132.76.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

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