ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Has $199.43 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,270 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 11,275 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.2% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Home Depot worth $199,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $16,147,010,000 after acquiring an additional 825,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $8,151,344,000 after acquiring an additional 343,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,532 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,527,461,000 after purchasing an additional 851,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,323,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $348.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $347.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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