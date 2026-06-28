ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Has $20.49 Million Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. boosted its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,407 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $20,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald's Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE MCD opened at $270.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.43 and a 200-day moving average of $304.54. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $264.53 and a 1-year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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