ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,161 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $780,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 791,531 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 768,260 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $423,519,000 after acquiring an additional 39,515 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740,033 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $401,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,069 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 487,675 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $262,828,000 after purchasing an additional 99,182 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.0%

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $729.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $704.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $370.50 and a 12 month high of $750.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.Curtiss-Wright's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $718.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $748.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $738.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 907 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.38, for a total transaction of $614,383.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $21,332,728.34. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.14, for a total transaction of $173,663.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,771,778.94. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,279. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report).

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