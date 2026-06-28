ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,985 shares of the software company's stock after selling 27,960 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,041 shares of the software company's stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Adobe by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 245 shares of the software company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe announced a definitive agreement to acquire Topaz Labs, an AI image and video enhancement company. Investors may view the deal as a strategic move to strengthen Creative Cloud with better generative AI tools and improve its competitive position. Adobe to Acquire Topaz Labs

Adobe announced a definitive agreement to acquire Topaz Labs, an AI image and video enhancement company. Investors may view the deal as a strategic move to strengthen Creative Cloud with better generative AI tools and improve its competitive position. Positive Sentiment: A director, David A. Ricks, bought 10,000 shares at $194.51 each, boosting his stake by more than 130%. Insider buying can signal confidence in Adobe’s outlook after the stock’s pullback. David A. Ricks insider trade

A director, David A. Ricks, bought 10,000 shares at $194.51 each, boosting his stake by more than 130%. Insider buying can signal confidence in Adobe’s outlook after the stock’s pullback. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings were strong: Adobe posted record revenue of $6.62 billion and EPS of $5.96, both above estimates, and raised its full-year guidance. That supports the case that the business is still growing despite AI-related worries. Adobe Stock Opinions on Recent Q2 Earnings Report

Recent earnings were strong: Adobe posted record revenue of $6.62 billion and EPS of $5.96, both above estimates, and raised its full-year guidance. That supports the case that the business is still growing despite AI-related worries. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary and analyst notes continue to highlight Adobe’s strong cash flow and leadership in creative software, but also raise questions about valuation and competitive pressure from AI tools. Adobe vs. Innodata: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Industry commentary and analyst notes continue to highlight Adobe’s strong cash flow and leadership in creative software, but also raise questions about valuation and competitive pressure from AI tools. Negative Sentiment: Adobe remains well below recent highs, and some investors are still focused on whether generative AI could pressure core products like Creative Cloud. This helps explain why the stock has been volatile despite the upbeat news flow.

Adobe Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $236.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.83. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.12 and a 1 year high of $392.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $365.00 price target on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here