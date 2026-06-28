ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Has $57.29 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley $MS

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,714 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 62,528 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $57,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 50,012 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 679.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,712,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,543,831,000 after purchasing an additional 354,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 51,668 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total transaction of $9,744,068.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 282,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,209,159.78. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 14,690 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total value of $2,779,935.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 365,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,224,370.48. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 77,476 shares of company stock worth $14,644,762 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $209.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised its quarterly dividend to $1.15 per share and reapproved a $20 billion share repurchase program , signaling confidence in capital strength and shareholder returns.

to $1.15 per share and , signaling confidence in capital strength and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Continued to highlight strength in its core franchise, with recent earnings showing strong revenue and profit growth and analysts still expecting double-digit earnings growth into the next quarter.

Continued to highlight strength in its core franchise, with recent earnings showing and analysts still expecting into the next quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles also quote Morgan Stanley strategists and analysts on broader market themes, including the tech selloff and AI trade, but these comments are not direct operating updates for MS .

Several recent articles also quote Morgan Stanley strategists and analysts on broader market themes, including the tech selloff and AI trade, but these comments are . Negative Sentiment: Private-credit redemption pressure is weighing on sentiment, as investors worry that withdrawal limits in Morgan Stanley’s fund could be a sign of broader stress in the sector.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $212.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $135.26 and a 12 month high of $230.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

Further Reading

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