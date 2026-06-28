ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Has $74 Million Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lessened its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,293 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 26,269 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in BlackRock were worth $73,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $966.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,045.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,049.66. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $917.39 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. BlackRock's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 52.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is 57.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BlackRock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,393.00 to $1,430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,269.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

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