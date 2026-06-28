ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Increases Position in American Express Company $AXP

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 1,383.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,810 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 106,140 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in American Express were worth $34,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 4,175 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1,540.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 132,937 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $40,211,000 after purchasing an additional 124,834 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in American Express by 15.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,533 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 11.8% in the first quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $345.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $361.55.

View Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $341.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here