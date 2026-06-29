ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Invests $3.19 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,855,476,000 after buying an additional 1,993,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,656,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,300,345,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 77,483.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,676,000 after purchasing an additional 261,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $635,770,000 after purchasing an additional 253,653 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $1,316.24 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $686.87 and a one year high of $1,714.09. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,553.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,248.67. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,953.92. This trade represents a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $12,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,170,600. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 87,369 shares of company stock valued at $134,899,529 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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