ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Purchases 161,631 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 161,631 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. owned approximately 0.33% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $15,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,015.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,352 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $117,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,561,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,285.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,903,532 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $58,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,093 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,248,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $70,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,604,443 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $207,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,466 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HASI

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:HASI opened at $39.58 on Friday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.10. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.08%.The company had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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