ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Sells 109,325 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. cut its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,208 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 109,325 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Intel were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its stake in Intel by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 120,000 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Finally, Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Intel Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of INTC opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.77 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $132.75. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here