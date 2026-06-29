ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Sells 224,139 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 224,139 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,580,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,640,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $94.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average is $105.27. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $137.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.Abbott Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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