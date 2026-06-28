ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Sells 23,586 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,999 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 23,586 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. owned 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $51,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of MSI stock opened at $402.89 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $413.16 and a 200-day moving average of $418.67.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. Motorola Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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