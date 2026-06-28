ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Sells 39,384 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,204 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,384 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. owned approximately 0.23% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $16,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SFM stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $171.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Melius Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,860.10. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $33,308.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,954.04. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,303. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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