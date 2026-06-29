ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Sells 399,816 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 399,816 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,309 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 954 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 3,399 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $213.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.32 and a 12 month high of $242.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.50 and a 200-day moving average of $208.20.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROST

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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