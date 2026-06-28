ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Sells 9,679 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,668 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,679 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $139.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s successful 2026 Fed stress test supports a stronger capital position, giving the bank more flexibility for higher dividends and a planned $30 billion share buyback. How Citigroup's Stress Test Success Strengthens Shareholder Returns

Citigroup’s successful 2026 Fed stress test supports a stronger capital position, giving the bank more flexibility for higher dividends and a planned $30 billion share buyback. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Citigroup to post double-digit profit growth in the upcoming second-quarter earnings report, which could reinforce the stock’s recent rally if results and guidance come in strong. Citigroup Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Analysts expect Citigroup to post double-digit profit growth in the upcoming second-quarter earnings report, which could reinforce the stock’s recent rally if results and guidance come in strong. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary this week also highlighted Citigroup’s broader macro research, including a warning that El Niño could create a new global economic risk through disruption to agriculture, infrastructure, and productivity. Neutral Sentiment:

Market commentary this week also highlighted Citigroup’s broader macro research, including a warning that El Niño could create a new global economic risk through disruption to agriculture, infrastructure, and productivity. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup was also cited in a stock-picking note on Micron, where the bank said strong memory demand could benefit SanDisk; this is more about Citigroup’s analyst commentary than a direct driver for C shares. Micron is soaring after blowout earnings report. That's good news for this other memory chipmaker, Citigroup says

Citigroup Trading Down 2.3%

C opened at $141.68 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.83. The firm has a market cap of $241.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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