ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 1,332 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,988 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned approximately 0.11% of W.W. Grainger worth $55,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,452 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,852,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $69,000. MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company's stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $1,359.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $906.52 and a 12 month high of $1,419.91. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,317.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,184.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.86 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.46 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $2.49 per share. This represents a $9.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. W.W. Grainger's dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,232.29, for a total value of $1,795,446.53. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,750,471.28. This represents a 39.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 313 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,231.69, for a total transaction of $385,518.97. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,444.31. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,624 shares of company stock worth $3,232,291 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded W.W. Grainger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,190.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens lowered W.W. Grainger from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $1,355.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,230.11.

View Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider W.W. Grainger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and W.W. Grainger wasn't on the list.

While W.W. Grainger currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here