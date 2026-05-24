ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 58,505 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 288.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,808 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 154,050 shares of the company's stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 104,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,036,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,394,000 after buying an additional 567,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $23.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.06. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.Kraft Heinz's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is presently -32.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $121,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 197,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,249.42. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz launched JELL-O Simply , a new gelatin and pudding line made with real fruit juice, no artificial sweeteners, no FD&C colors, and at least 25% less sugar, supporting its broader effort to remove synthetic colors from its U.S. portfolio by the end of 2027. Article Title

Kraft Heinz launched , a new gelatin and pudding line made with real fruit juice, no artificial sweeteners, no FD&C colors, and at least 25% less sugar, supporting its broader effort to remove synthetic colors from its U.S. portfolio by the end of 2027. Positive Sentiment: The company completed early-tender and pricing steps for a cash tender offer of up to $1.1 billion of notes, and separately issued new euro notes, actions that suggest active refinancing and debt management. Article Title Article Title

The company completed early-tender and pricing steps for a cash tender offer of up to $1.1 billion of notes, and separately issued new euro notes, actions that suggest active refinancing and debt management. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near- and long-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 and Q1 2027, which can reinforce the view that Kraft Heinz can hold earnings steady despite a tough consumer backdrop.

Zacks Research raised several near- and long-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 and Q1 2027, which can reinforce the view that Kraft Heinz can hold earnings steady despite a tough consumer backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Kraft Heinz, signaling limited conviction even after some estimate increases.

Zacks Research kept a rating on Kraft Heinz, signaling limited conviction even after some estimate increases. Negative Sentiment: Some Zacks revisions were cut, including lower EPS forecasts for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, which may limit enthusiasm for a bigger rerating.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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