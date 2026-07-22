ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 6,297 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson set a $512.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $466.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $455.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , signaling improving earnings expectations and adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

UnitedHealth was upgraded to , signaling improving earnings expectations and adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on UNH to $516 and reiterated an Overweight rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside after its recent rally. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on UNH to and reiterated an rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside after its recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted UnitedHealth’s strong Q2 performance , including better-than-expected earnings, raised guidance, and a larger share buyback authorization, all of which support the bullish case. Article Title

Several articles highlighted UnitedHealth’s , including better-than-expected earnings, raised guidance, and a larger share buyback authorization, all of which support the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Reports framed UNH as a defensive healthcare leader benefiting from market rotation away from AI stocks, with analysts also calling it a strong momentum name and a stable dividend pick. Article Title

Reports framed UNH as a benefiting from market rotation away from AI stocks, with analysts also calling it a strong momentum name and a stable dividend pick. Neutral Sentiment: The House passed a bill focused on provider accountability and fraud prevention in federal health programs; the article noted UNH could be affected by tighter oversight, but the near-term stock impact is unclear. Article Title

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $436.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $461.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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