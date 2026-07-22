ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 6,708 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,887 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Oracle were worth $37,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.03.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $366.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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