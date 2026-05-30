ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 91,723 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,217 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 91,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $60,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of JPM opened at $298.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $260.31 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $302.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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