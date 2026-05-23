ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 9,315 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 376.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Cigna Group were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,173,577 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $7,203,754,000 after purchasing an additional 414,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,249,113,000 after acquiring an additional 903,334 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,305,225 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,682,231,000 after acquiring an additional 354,615 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,828,168 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,256,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 140.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,179,301 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $916,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,897 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $286.06 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $338.89. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.63 and a 200 day moving average of $276.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,904 shares of company stock worth $60,277,068. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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