ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires New Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,865 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $48,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,341 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 16,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $215.98 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $242.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $323.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $340.62.

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Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 210,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,936,717.09. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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