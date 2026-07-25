ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires New Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,337,330,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in TotalEnergies by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,668,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,435,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,245,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 21,398.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,380,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,641,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192,677 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,982,676,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,917,626,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. CICC Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.14.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
TTE opened at $86.93 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $208.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 8.29%.The business had revenue of $57.10 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TotalEnergies reported second-quarter results that highlighted a 67%-68% jump in profit, driven by higher oil prices and strong refining/trading margins. The company also posted solid cash flow and reduced net debt, reinforcing balance-sheet strength. Reuters: TotalEnergies Q2 profit up 67% on higher oil price, strong refining margins
- Positive Sentiment: The board approved a second interim dividend of €0.90 per share, a 5.9% increase from last year, which should appeal to income-focused investors. Business Wire: Second interim dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Management said the company earned about $400 million annually from Russian LNG cargo sales, adding to near-term cash generation. Reuters: Russian LNG sales
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $105 and kept a Buy rating, signaling further upside potential after the results. The Fly: TD Cowen price target increase
- Neutral Sentiment: One post-earnings note said Q2 earnings and sales missed estimates because lower production offset stronger cash flow and refining gains, so the market is balancing a mixed headline against better underlying profitability. Zacks: Q2 earnings and sales miss estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Management also said it will exit its stake in the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia, a strategic move that reduces exposure but may limit some future upside from that asset. Reuters: Exit Arctic LNG 2
- Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated a Neutral rating with an $85 target, suggesting limited upside from current levels compared with more bullish analyst views. Benzinga: Piper Sandler rating
TotalEnergies Company Profile
(Free Report
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TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.
In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.
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