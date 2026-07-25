ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires New Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,337,330,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in TotalEnergies by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,668,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,435,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,245,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 21,398.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,380,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,641,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192,677 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,982,676,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,917,626,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. CICC Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.14.

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TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE opened at $86.93 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $208.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 8.29%.The business had revenue of $57.10 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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