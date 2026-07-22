ABN Amro Investment Solutions Boosts Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,130 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Chevron were worth $19,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,727,586,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $19,837,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 822.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,211,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $946,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,580 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,760,376 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,811,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Zacks Research cut shares of Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company's 50-day moving average price is $181.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.20. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $146.49 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The stock has a market cap of $380.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.40%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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