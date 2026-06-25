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Microsoft Solves AI’s Biggest Bottleneck With Chevron Deal

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 25, 2026
Chevron and Microsoft logos displayed in front of an industrial energy facility and data center at dusk.

Key Points

  • Microsoft secured a 20-year power agreement with Chevron to support a 2.67-gigawatt AI infrastructure project in Texas.
  • The deal addresses one of the biggest constraints facing AI growth: access to reliable, large-scale electricity.
  • Long-term energy cost visibility could strengthen Azure margins and reinforce Microsoft’s AI leadership position.
  • Interested in Microsoft? Here are five stocks we like better.

Microsoft Today

Microsoft Corporation stock logo
MSFTMSFT 90-day performance
Microsoft
$351.71 -13.75 (-3.76%)
As of 12:47 PM Eastern
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52-Week Range
$352.46
$555.45
Dividend Yield
1.03%
P/E Ratio
20.93
Price Target
$561.20
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Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT investors just got an answer to the question hanging over the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure trade. Where does the power come from?

On June 22, Chevron NYSE: CVX and Microsoft signed a 20-year power purchase agreement. The deal funds Project Kilby, a 2.67-gigawatt natural gas plant in West Texas. The total cost for the campus is estimated at roughly $7 billion. Initial power is targeted for 2028.

For Microsoft shareholders, this is the most consequential MSFT stock development since the OpenAI partnership. That may sound like hyperbole, but investors who have been paying attention to the issues surrounding the buildout of data centers will find the benefits from this deal hard to understate.

The Real AI Bottleneck Is Power Availability

Wall Street spent two years obsessing over NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA chip allocation. The smarter constraint to watch was always the grid.

AI data centers need uninterrupted, dispatchable electricity at scale. Utility interconnect queues now stretch three to seven years. That timeline is incompatible with how fast Microsoft needs to deploy Azure AI capacity.

Project Kilby fixes that. Instead of waiting in line, Microsoft is building its own line.

The plant is co-located with the data center. There is no transmission build-out and no grid wait. At 2.67 gigawatts, the facility could power more than 530,000 Texas homes.

Why Microsoft Chose Natural Gas Over Nuclear

Hyperscaler power strategies are diverging fast. The contrasts matter for MSFT shareholders.

Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META signed nuclear deals targeting up to 6.6 gigawatts by 2035. Most of those megawatts depend on small modular reactors. However, those reactors don’t yet exist at a commercial scale.

Amazon NASDAQ: AMZN signed an $18 billion, 17-year nuclear PPA with Talen Energy NASDAQ: TLN. However, full 1.92-gigawatt delivery won’t happen until 2032 and still faces regulatory hurdles. Nuclear energy is coming soon, but not today.

Microsoft chose natural gas that will come from the Permian Basin. The technology is proven, and the project comes with a firm timeline and domestic supply chain.

How Project Kilby Strengthens Azure Economics

Energy is the single largest operating cost for AI compute. A 20-year fixed PPA cuts tail risk on Azure AI gross margins. With this deal, Microsoft locks in price exposure through 2048. That kind of cost certainty is rare in a hyper-competitive cloud market.

For investors modeling long-dated free cash flow, this matters because it makes it more likely that Microsoft will generate a return on invested capital. It also gives Microsoft a margin advantage that competitors will struggle to match.

Microsoft is guiding to roughly $190 billion in fiscal 2026 capital expenditure (CapEx). Critics worry the spend is outrunning monetization. The Chevron deal pushes back on that narrative. Microsoft is not just buying GPUs. It is locking in the inputs that those GPUs need to run.

That’s a disciplined infrastructure build. The market has historically rewarded companies that take that approach with expanding multiples.

The deal also signals Microsoft will partner with Big Oil for execution speed. Sustainability purists may object. Enterprise customers focused on uptime will not.

Stocks That Benefit From Microsoft’s Power Buildout

This deal has clear collateral winners that MSFT investors should track:

Chevron itself gets a 20-year contracted revenue stream that diversifies away from oil price beta. The Permian natural gas demand thesis just got a long-dated anchor customer.

Key Risks Investors Should Watch

Microsoft MarketRank™ Stock Analysis

Overall MarketRank™
100th Percentile
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
56.8% Upside
Short Interest Level
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Strong
News Sentiment
0.92mentions of Microsoft in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Proj. Earnings Growth
15.04%
See Full Analysis
The deal is not yet closed. Chevron's Final Investment Decision is expected by the end of 2026. Construction risk, permitting delays, and Permian gas pricing all remain live.

The first power is two years out. Microsoft still needs interim solutions through 2028. Azure AI demand must also materialize at the rate management is forecasting.

Sustainability-focused investors may downgrade Microsoft's ESG profile. Natural gas emissions are a step backward from prior clean-energy commitments.

Finally, the AI CapEx cycle itself could cool before Project Kilby goes live. A demand pullback in 2027 would leave Microsoft holding contracted megawatts it does not need.

Securing the Foundation of AI Growth

The bull case for Microsoft has rested on two pillars. Azure AI revenue growth and disciplined infrastructure execution.

This deal materially strengthens the second pillar. It also signals to the Street that Microsoft has identified the real bottleneck and has come up with a practical solution.

Competitors are betting on nuclear timelines that may slip. Microsoft is betting on gas turbines that ship on schedule. In a race measured in quarters, that’s the right trade.

For MSFT investors with a multi-year horizon, Project Kilby is the kind of unglamorous infrastructure decision that compounds. The headlines will move on by next week. The 2.67 gigawatts will be running for the next two decades.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Microsoft Right Now?

Before you consider Microsoft, you'll want to hear this.

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Chris Markoch
About The Author

Chris Markoch

Associate Editor & Contributing Author

Learn More about Chris Markoch
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.9771 of 5 stars		$353.89-3.2%1.03%21.05Moderate Buy$560.86
Chevron (CVX)
4.861 of 5 stars		$171.450.0%4.15%29.71Moderate Buy$205.70
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.9972 of 5 stars		$196.57-1.2%0.51%30.11Buy$303.84
Meta Platforms (META)
4.9812 of 5 stars		$548.51-1.6%0.38%19.94Moderate Buy$840.60
Amazon.com (AMZN)
4.9541 of 5 stars		$228.86-2.3%N/A27.37Moderate Buy$312.78
Talen Energy (TLN)
4.0247 of 5 stars		$418.263.0%N/AN/AModerate Buy$458.77
GE Vernova (GEV)
3.8954 of 5 stars		$1,099.504.0%0.18%32.02Moderate Buy$1,089.88
Caterpillar (CAT)
4.3824 of 5 stars		$1,052.625.8%0.57%52.26Moderate Buy$939.86
Texas Pacific Land (TPL)
3.9168 of 5 stars		$385.552.1%0.62%52.92Hold$639.00
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