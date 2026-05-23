ABN Amro Investment Solutions Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 1,435.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,990 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 101,890 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,235 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 109,477 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 291,741 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 90,593 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 28,016 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE KMI opened at $33.80 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $763,434. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.20.

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Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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