ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys 128,716 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 263.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 128,716 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,680,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,210,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,133,376,000 after acquiring an additional 414,454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,148,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $793,506,000 after acquiring an additional 400,002 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,138,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $630,056,000 after acquiring an additional 726,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $8,523,570. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $130.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $162.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $157.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences (GILD) from hold to buy and set a $165 price target, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga report on Maxim Group upgrade

Maxim Group upgraded from hold to buy and set a $165 price target, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Gilead announced a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-generating, income-producing biotech with a 2.5% annualized yield. MarketBeat dividend coverage

Gilead announced a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-generating, income-producing biotech with a 2.5% annualized yield. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead launched a new $3 billion senior notes offering, which boosts balance-sheet flexibility but also adds to debt financing activity that investors may watch closely. TipRanks article on senior notes

Gilead launched a new $3 billion senior notes offering, which boosts balance-sheet flexibility but also adds to debt financing activity that investors may watch closely. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that GILD is drawing unusual investor attention, but the item did not include a fresh fundamental catalyst. Zacks trending stock article

Zacks noted that is drawing unusual investor attention, but the item did not include a fresh fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Daiwa Securities trimmed its price target on Gilead to $150 from $161, suggesting some moderation in analyst expectations despite maintaining an outperform rating. MarketScreener report on Daiwa target cut

Daiwa Securities trimmed its price target on Gilead to $150 from $161, suggesting some moderation in analyst expectations despite maintaining an outperform rating. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by senior executives, including the CFO, may create a small overhang for sentiment, even though the trades were pre-planned. InsiderTrades report on CFO sale

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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