ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys 6,426 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 289.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,648 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Cencora were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cencora by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Cencora by 787.5% in the fourth quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd now owns 4,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Cencora Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $275.01 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.82 and a 12 month high of $377.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $305.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The company had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $380.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on COR

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

See Also

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