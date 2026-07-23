ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys New Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned 0.11% of JFrog as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Get JFrog alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Bank of America lifted their price target on JFrog from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FROG

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $79.68 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $99.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -150.34 and a beta of 1.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. JFrog's revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $7,873,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,658,236 shares in the company, valued at $394,086,765.60. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $10,300,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,224,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,776,315.52. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 917,399 shares of company stock worth $73,629,102. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JFrog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JFrog wasn't on the list.

While JFrog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here