ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys New Position in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,114,000. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Viking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Viking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viking by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 956,147 shares of the company's stock worth $68,278,000 after buying an additional 269,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Viking News

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Viking Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $100.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.76.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Viking had a return on equity of 149.40% and a net margin of 18.00%.The business's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Viking from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Viking from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Viking from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Viking from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 11,287 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $1,047,997.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,868,092.50. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,166.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report).

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