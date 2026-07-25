ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys New Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,297,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Tyson Foods by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,827,540 shares of the company's stock worth $751,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,413 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,220,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 12.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,155,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,099,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,796 shares of the company's stock worth $363,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,009 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE TSN opened at $57.47 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.81%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio is currently 160.63%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

Further Reading

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