ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys New Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,085 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 698 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 697 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, VestGen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. VestGen Investment Management now owns 1,870 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total value of $1,804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,739,270.48. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total value of $288,058.05. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,568,075.40. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $2,257,998. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $724.00 to $768.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $773.67.

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Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $749.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $464.91 and a one year high of $808.16. The company's fifty day moving average price is $745.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $706.41.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Further Reading

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