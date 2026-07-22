ABN Amro Investment Solutions Cuts Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lessened its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,133 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 15,198 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $14,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.5%

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $203.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.88 and a 52 week high of $293.06. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $216.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.02.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. The trade was a 26.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $559,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,842.60. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $293.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

View Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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