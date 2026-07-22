ABN Amro Investment Solutions Decreases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

ABN Amro Investment Solutions trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,353 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Quanta Services were worth $25,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Quanta Services by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $638.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.01 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $698.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $602.38.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $851.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $745.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Quanta Services

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Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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