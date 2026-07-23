ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $10.99 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

ABN Amro Investment Solutions trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,398 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 76,175 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in MetLife were worth $10,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,555,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,727,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805,814 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883,338 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $938,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,315 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 105.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,620 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $271,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in MetLife by 325.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,344,551 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $108,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,554 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.33 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 4.66%.The business's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. MetLife's dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on MetLife from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MetLife from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

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