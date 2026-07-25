ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

ABN Amro Investment Solutions trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR - Free Report) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the bank's stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 257 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 320 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company's stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $148.81 and its 200 day moving average is $142.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $165.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.28 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.86%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers's payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $124,118.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,062.48. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $152.42.

View Our Latest Report on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

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